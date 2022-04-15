Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,904 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 583,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

