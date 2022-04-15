Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

