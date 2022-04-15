Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.19%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,056. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,459,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

