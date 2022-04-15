Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.79 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of SMED traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 81,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

