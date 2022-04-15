Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Up 5.3%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 7,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,598,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth $11,053,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth $839,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $31,842,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

