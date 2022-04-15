SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SGS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SGS has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGSOY. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,150.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

