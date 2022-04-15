Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 11,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 3,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

