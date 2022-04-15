ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

