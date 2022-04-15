Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.99 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.63 million and $2.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005299 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

