SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
