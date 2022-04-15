Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SOI opened at GBX 270 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £710.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.20. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 251 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.84).

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($10,162.63).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.