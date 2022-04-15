Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $461.13

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.13 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 454 ($5.92). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.92), with a volume of 42,697 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £500.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

