Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 143,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

