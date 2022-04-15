Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

SNY opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

