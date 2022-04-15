SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAIL. KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

