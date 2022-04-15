SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

