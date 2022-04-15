Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $98.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.60.
RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.01. 370,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,688. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
