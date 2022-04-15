Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $98.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.01. 370,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,688. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The business’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

