RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

