RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.52.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($69.57) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.65) to €52.00 ($56.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

