RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY remained flat at $$5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

