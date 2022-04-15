Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

RPRX opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,966,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

