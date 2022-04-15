Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,475.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.65. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76).

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.