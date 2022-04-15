Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

CEY opened at GBX 97.24 ($1.27) on Monday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

