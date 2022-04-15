Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $187.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.53.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

