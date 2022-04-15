Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Down 3.1%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

