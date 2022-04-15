Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 356,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 163,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$29.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.