Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 356,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 163,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$29.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)
