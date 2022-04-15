Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 2,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

