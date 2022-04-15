Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

RMTI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

