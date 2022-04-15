Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RKTA remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,370. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304,100 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

