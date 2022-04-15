Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 20,800 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,093,935.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 113.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

