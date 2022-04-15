Robert Spurr Sells 1,595 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13.

BHC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,097. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.