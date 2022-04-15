Robert J. Traube Sells 12,109 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.