Robert J. Traube Sells 12,109 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.14.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
