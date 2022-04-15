Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 85.00.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of 50.61. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

