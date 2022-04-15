Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to report ($1.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.70). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($5.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 85.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 40.59. 328,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,801,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 50.61. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

