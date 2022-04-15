RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE RMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 18,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

