Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $28,076.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00075227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

