Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH stock opened at C$38.75 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$37.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.92.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total value of C$3,067,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,276,435.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.