Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 2,308 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 2,308 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $16,640.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RSI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 919,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

