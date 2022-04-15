REVV (REVV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.19 Million

REVV (REVV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $24.55 million and $4.19 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

