Reviewing IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 20.20% 7.20% 0.80% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 18.31% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million 2.50 $5.35 million $1.97 11.93 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.33 $13.81 million $1.92 13.02

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

