Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

QSR opened at $60.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $247,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

