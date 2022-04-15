Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.69.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$76.22. The company had a trading volume of 557,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$68.17 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.63.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.686 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.