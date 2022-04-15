Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Trading Down 2.5%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 4,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $637,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Resources Connection by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.