Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

RPTX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

