Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.73. 7,050,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.