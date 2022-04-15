Reeds (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:REED opened at $0.28 on Monday. Reeds has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.
Reeds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reeds (REED)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.