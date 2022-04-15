Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

