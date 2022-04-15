Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 611,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,698. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.