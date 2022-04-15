Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 1477497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.
About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)
Featured Articles
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.