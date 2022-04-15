Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 1477497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

