Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITT (ITT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITT (NYSE: ITT) recently:

4/8/2022 – ITT was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

4/7/2022 – ITT had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ITT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2022 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – ITT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:ITT remained flat at $$72.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 687,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,746. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ITT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

